General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-10-2025 | 10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
0min
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

Lebanon's General Security Directorate announced the dismantling of a spy network operating for Israel that was allegedly preparing terrorist attacks, including bombings and assassinations, inside Lebanese territory. 

Several members of the network have been arrested.

According to the investigation, one of the detainees confessed that the network was behind previous assassinations targeting party officials from the Islamic Group.

Following the confessions, General Security conducted a series of precise operational, security, and technical tracking missions, which led to raids across multiple Lebanese areas. 

The operations, carried out with support from the Lebanese Army and its Intelligence Directorate, resulted in the seizure of vehicles and equipment used by the network and the arrest of several key suspects, including Lebanese-Brazilian national M.S., Palestinian national I.A., and Lebanese nationals A.Sh. and A.G.

Authorities said further details of the case will be announced once the ongoing investigation, conducted under the supervision of the competent judicial authorities, is completed.

