19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff

10-10-2025 | 15:41
19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff

At least 19 people were missing after a huge blast at an explosives factory in the U.S. state of Tennessee, a local official said Friday, with the incident causing an unspecified number of "fatalities."

"At this time, we have been able to confirm that we do have 19 souls that we're looking for," said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis at a press conference. "I can tell you that we've had, there are fatalities. I don't want to put a number to that... I can tell you right now, we are looking for 19 individuals."

AFP
 

