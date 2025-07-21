MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30

Lebanon News
21-07-2025 | 07:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30

Middle East Airlines announced, due to operational reasons, the schedules of several flights to and from Paris, Nice, Istanbul, Cairo, Doha, Larnaca, Jeddah, and Accra–Abidjan will be modified between Saturday, July 26, 2025, and Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The changes involve either advancing or delaying some flight times.

To view the updated flight schedules, click here.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MEA

Flights

Schedule

LBCI Next
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity
Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02

MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Lebanon suspends additional excise tax on gasoline and diesel following Shura Council ruling

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06

War in Gaza 'must end now': UK and 24 nations in joint plea

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-25

Rubio says Iran now “farther away” from nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05

In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanese army confronts Israeli forces over border violation in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More