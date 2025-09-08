The appeal trial in the embezzlement case of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen will take place from January 13 to February 12, 2026, the Paris appeals court said Monday, in a potential boost to her hopes of standing in the 2027 presidential election.



In March, Le Pen suffered a blow when a French court convicted her and other officials in her National Rally (RN) party over an EU parliament fake jobs scam. The ruling banned her from standing for office for five years, which would scupper her ambition of taking part in the 2027 vote unless overturned on appeal.



AFP