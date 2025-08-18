US Envoy Barrack after meeting Berri: Priority is achieving prosperity and comprehensive peace for all

18-08-2025 | 06:03
US Envoy Barrack after meeting Berri: Priority is achieving prosperity and comprehensive peace for all
US Envoy Barrack after meeting Berri: Priority is achieving prosperity and comprehensive peace for all

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said after his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that the main goal remains achieving prosperity and comprehensive peace for all communities and peoples. 

He stressed that all sides are moving in the right direction. 

