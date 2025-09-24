News
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-09-2025 | 15:03
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
Spain will send a navy ship to assist a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday after organisers said several of their boats had been targeted by drones off Greece.
"We are concerned, and that is why we will be deploying a ship to ensure that, if necessary, our citizens can be rescued and brought back to Spain," he told a new conference in New York, adding that the ship would depart on Thursday.
Italy announced earlier on Wednesday that it had sent a navy frigate to assist the flotilla.
Reuters
