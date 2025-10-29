Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had reinstated the Gaza ceasefire after carrying out a series of strikes on dozens of militant targets since the previous day.



"Following a series of strikes, in which dozens of targets and ‘terrorists’ were struck, the army has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas' violations," the military said.



"As part of the strikes, the army and security agency struck 30 ‘terrorists’ holding command positions within the organisations operating in the Gaza Strip," it added.



AFP



