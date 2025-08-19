Lebanon’s state security arrests man for human trafficking and fraud

The Lebanese State Security announced Tuesday that a patrol from the Nabatieh regional branch arrested a Syrian man identified as M.A. on charges of human trafficking and fraud.



According to a statement, the suspect admitted during interrogation that he had deceived individuals by claiming he could smuggle them out of Lebanon, either by sea through the Port of Tripoli or by air via Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, in exchange for $6,000.



He reportedly used forged travel tickets in the scheme.



Legal procedures were carried out against the suspect in accordance with directives from the competent judiciary.