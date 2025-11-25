News
Shows
Egypt's FM arrives in Beirut to meet President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam
Lebanon News
25-11-2025 | 12:18
Egypt’s FM arrives in Beirut to meet President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, where he was received in the VIP lounge by Information Minister Paul Morcos, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa, the Director of Protocol at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Rola Nourredine, and a delegation from the Egyptian Embassy in Lebanon.
The Egyptian minister left the airport without making any statements.
His one-day visit to Lebanon includes meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Lebanon News
arrives
Beirut
President
Aoun,
Speaker
Berri
Salam
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
