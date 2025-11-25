Egypt’s FM arrives in Beirut to meet President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam

Lebanon News
25-11-2025 | 12:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt’s FM arrives in Beirut to meet President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Egypt’s FM arrives in Beirut to meet President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, where he was received in the VIP lounge by Information Minister Paul Morcos, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa, the Director of Protocol at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Rola Nourredine, and a delegation from the Egyptian Embassy in Lebanon.

The Egyptian minister left the airport without making any statements.

His one-day visit to Lebanon includes meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
 

Lebanon News

arrives

Beirut

President

Aoun,

Speaker

Berri

Salam

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

President Aoun, PM Salam meet ahead of cabinet session at Baabda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut to meet Lebanese officials

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal discuss regional developments with UN official, military cooperation with Indonesia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-15

Over 12 civilians killed in Pakistani attack, Afghan Taliban say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos

LBCI
Sports News
09:23

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More