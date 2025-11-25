Egypt’s FM arrives in Beirut to meet President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, where he was received in the VIP lounge by Information Minister Paul Morcos, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa, the Director of Protocol at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Rola Nourredine, and a delegation from the Egyptian Embassy in Lebanon.



The Egyptian minister left the airport without making any statements.



His one-day visit to Lebanon includes meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.