Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon News
09-10-2025 | 07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon has arrested 32 people in recent months on suspicion of providing Israel with information on Hezbollah that facilitated strikes on the group, a judicial official told AFP on Thursday.
More than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of open war, saw Israel pummel the group's arsenal and commanders, and it has kept up strikes since a November truce.
Requesting anonymity, the official said that "at least 32 people have been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, six of them before the ceasefire."
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Spying
