Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

Lebanon News
09-10-2025 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

Lebanon has arrested 32 people in recent months on suspicion of providing Israel with information on Hezbollah that facilitated strikes on the group, a judicial official told AFP on Thursday.

More than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of open war, saw Israel pummel the group's arsenal and commanders, and it has kept up strikes since a November truce.

Requesting anonymity, the official said that "at least 32 people have been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, six of them before the ceasefire."

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Spying

LBCI Next
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-16

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-17

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Attacker arrested after stabbing two people in French school, police says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanese MPs attend WHO regional meeting in Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06

Israel says security cabinet to meet at 1400 GMT to vote on Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
09:09

Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

LBCI
World News
09:55

Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More