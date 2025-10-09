Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

Lebanon has arrested 32 people in recent months on suspicion of providing Israel with information on Hezbollah that facilitated strikes on the group, a judicial official told AFP on Thursday.



More than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of open war, saw Israel pummel the group's arsenal and commanders, and it has kept up strikes since a November truce.



Requesting anonymity, the official said that "at least 32 people have been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, six of them before the ceasefire."



AFP