Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase

Lebanon Economy
25-11-2025 | 02:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices slightly increase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 5,000, and gas increased by LBP 14,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,460,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,500,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,460,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,084,000
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Increase

Gas

Diesel

Lebanon's fuel prices increase
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-07

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-21

Lebanon's fuel prices increase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-18

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-21

Lebanon's fuel prices increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-18

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-04

White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-01

Houthis say they launched missile at Israeli-linked tanker near Saudi Arabia's Yanbu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:23

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase

LBCI
World News
10:21

Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More