Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
25-11-2025 | 02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 5,000, and gas increased by LBP 14,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,460,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,500,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,460,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,084,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Increase
Gas
Diesel
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Previous
