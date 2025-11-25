On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 5,000, and gas increased by LBP 14,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,460,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,500,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,460,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,084,000