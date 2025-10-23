News
Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House
World News
23-10-2025 | 13:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea next Thursday, the White House said.
"On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
China
Xi Jinping
South Korea
Next
Drone attacks in Khartoum for third consecutive day: Witnesses
Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
Previous
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
2
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
3
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Lebanon News
06:02
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
5
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
6
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
