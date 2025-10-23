Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House

23-10-2025 | 13:43
Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House
Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea next Thursday, the White House said.

"On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.

