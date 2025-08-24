Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested

Lebanon News
24-08-2025 | 05:35
High views
Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested

Lebanon's General Security carried out a security operation on Friday and Saturday, August 22 and 23, targeting prostitution networks and individuals involved in facilitating them in the areas of Daoura and Maameltein.

The operation led to the arrest of 26 people of various nationalities, both men and women, according to a judicial order.

In a statement, the agency said it will continue enforcing the law firmly to protect society, safeguard stability, and prevent practices that undermine social values and security.

