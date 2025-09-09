Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

Qatar strongly condemned what it described as a "cowardly Israeli attack" targeting residential offices housing members of Hamas' political bureau in the Qatari capital, Doha.



In a statement, Qatari official Majed Al-Ansari called the incident a criminal act that violates international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the safety of residents and Qatari citizens.



Qatari security forces and civil defense authorities immediately responded to the attack to contain its effects and ensure the safety of the surrounding areas.



The statement emphasized that Qatar will not tolerate such reckless actions that threaten regional security or its sovereignty. Investigations are ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.