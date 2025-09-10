Lebanon’s FM condemns Israeli attack on Qatar in call with Qatari counterpart

10-09-2025 | 11:29
Lebanon’s FM condemns Israeli attack on Qatar in call with Qatari counterpart
Lebanon’s FM condemns Israeli attack on Qatar in call with Qatari counterpart

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji held a phone call with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which he condemned the “Israeli attack” on the State of Qatar.

Rajji affirmed to his counterpart that “Lebanon will always stand by Qatar and its people, just as Qatar has always stood by Lebanon and its people in the most difficult circumstances.”

