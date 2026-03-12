PM Salam: Lebanon must not become a battlefield for others

Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 13:00
High views
PM Salam: Lebanon must not become a battlefield for others
2min
PM Salam: Lebanon must not become a battlefield for others

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned citizens against spreading false information and condemned the use of hate speech and sectarian incitement from any source, saying such acts threaten the country’s internal security.

Salam said the current stage Lebanon is going through is critical and requires vigilance and wisdom in expressing opinions and feelings to protect the country from the dangers of division.

He described a statement issued under the name “National Officers” as suspicious and entirely unpatriotic, adding that it threatens the army’s unity and national role.

Addressing hundreds of thousands of displaced citizens from the south, Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, Salam reiterated that “all of Lebanon is your home, and the state stands with you.”

Reflecting on the conflict, Salam noted that more than 10 days had passed since the outbreak of the war, which Lebanon had long sought to avoid. 

He emphasized that the country did not choose this war and that efforts are ongoing around the clock to stop it, stressing that Lebanon cannot be allowed to become a battlefield for others.

“To all Lebanese,” Salam added, “I respect and understand your concerns about the country’s future. We will not back down from our position to restore Lebanon’s authority over decisions of war and peace and to end the ‘new support ventures,’ which have only brought more victims, destruction, and displacement.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

War

Beirut

