Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event

Lebanon News
26-09-2025 | 11:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri affirmed the government’s commitment to applying laws equally to all citizens, following the controversy over the unauthorized Hezbollah commemoration at Raoucheh Rock.

Speaking after a consultative ministerial meeting, Mitri emphasized that the state does not discriminate between groups or individuals. He noted that the recent violations require legal action and stressed that the government is determined to maintain national stability while preventing incitement and campaigns of hatred.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Deputy

PM

Tarek Mitri

Equal

Application

Law

Raoucheh Rock

LBCI Next
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:51

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh released on $14 million bail

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

France, others to recognize Palestinian state as UN week gets underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek

LBCI
World News
02:18

US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More