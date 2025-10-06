News
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 07:33
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted areas south of Hrabta in the mountainous region of northern Bekaa on Monday, according to local reports.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrikes
Hrabta
Bekaa
Latest News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:01
Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:01
Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media
0
Lebanon News
10:59
Army Commander highlights Israeli violations, UNIFIL cooperation in monthly disarmament report
Lebanon News
10:59
Army Commander highlights Israeli violations, UNIFIL cooperation in monthly disarmament report
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages
0
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
10:44
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
Lebanon News
10:59
Army Commander highlights Israeli violations, UNIFIL cooperation in monthly disarmament report
Lebanon News
10:59
Army Commander highlights Israeli violations, UNIFIL cooperation in monthly disarmament report
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanon's Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit
Lebanon News
08:35
Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
0
Variety and Tech
07:55
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
Variety and Tech
07:55
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
0
World News
08:03
Iran, France see progress in prisoner exchange deal
World News
08:03
Iran, France see progress in prisoner exchange deal
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:33
Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
3
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
4
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
5
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
7
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
