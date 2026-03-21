Mental health support during war: Helping children cope with fear and loss

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Attention to mental health is critical, especially under the current war conditions. Guidance has been provided on how to support children in shelters and what to tell those who are frightened by the sounds of sonic booms and airstrikes.



The loss of a family member — sometimes even both parents — is another tragedy of war that must be addressed with children honestly and openly.



Adults and parents also need to take care of their own mental health. Fear is not shameful, and admitting fear is not shameful either.



In difficult circumstances, people are not expected to apply all recommended steps, but applying even one can help reduce the psychological impact of war.



Mental health is one of the least discussed topics during this period, for both children and adults. Guidance emphasizes ways to maintain mental resilience and reduce psychological risks for children.