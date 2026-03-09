Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

The Israeli army issued an urgent warning to residents in Lebanon, saying it would soon carry out operations against infrastructure linked to the Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association.



In a statement on X, the army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said it would act "with force" in the coming hours against the association's infrastructure, which it claimed plays a central role in financing the activities of Hezbollah and harms the Lebanese economy in the service of Iranian interests.



The Israeli military said it does not intend to harm civilians and renewed its call for residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate their homes following evacuation routes that had been previously published.



Addressing residents of the southern suburbs directly, the statement accused Hezbollah of dragging them into a war in the interests of Iran. It warned that civilians are paying the price for the conflict.



The army urged residents to comply with evacuation warnings and follow issued alerts, saying the purpose of the warnings is to protect lives.



It also warned that remaining in the area could put civilians at risk, accusing Hezbollah of operating among civilians and using their presence to shield its activities.