Hezbollah says clashes underway with Israeli forces in Khiam

Lebanon News
21-03-2026 | 06:22
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Hezbollah says clashes underway with Israeli forces in Khiam
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Hezbollah says clashes underway with Israeli forces in Khiam

Hezbollah said its fighters are engaged in clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Khiam, using light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled munitions

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Clashes

Israel

Khiam

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