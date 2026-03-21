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Minister Rasamny tours Beirut Airport, praises staff and ongoing operations
Lebanon News
21-03-2026 | 11:59
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Minister Rasamny tours Beirut Airport, praises staff and ongoing operations
Lebanon’s Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny toured Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, reviewing operations at one of the country’s most vital facilities.
Airport activity appeared normal and active, sending a clear message that the strategic facility continues to operate despite the exceptional circumstances in the region.
Rasamny praised the staff’s efforts, professionalism, and commitment, stressing that keeping the airport operational is essential for the country’s resilience and its connection to the world.
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