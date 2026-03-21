Cyprus: UK says its bases will not be used in a war with Iran

The Cypriot government said Saturday that the United Kingdom will not use its bases in Cyprus for any offensive operations during the Iran crisis, following a phone call between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.



A government spokesperson said in a written statement that Starmer reaffirmed that the security of the Republic of Cyprus is a priority for Britain and that measures are being strengthened to support existing preventive protocols. He also confirmed that the two UK bases in Cyprus will not be used in any offensive military operations.



The statement comes after an Iranian-made Shahd drone caused minor damage when it struck facilities at the British Akrotiri airbase on March 2, and two other drones were later intercepted. No other security incidents have been reported.



Britain has maintained sovereignty over the two bases on the island since Cyprus gained independence from its former colonial power in 1960.



Reuters