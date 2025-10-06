Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association

Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 09:14
High views
LBCI
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association

The Lebanese Cabinet resumed its session on Monday with a briefing from Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal on the monthly report regarding its plan to control and limit the possession of weapons.

According to LBCI sources, the government deferred discussion of the first two items on the agenda, which concerned the measures related to the lighting of Raoucheh Rock and the dissolution of the Rissalat Association.


