Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
09-10-2025 | 06:23
High views
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese citizen was injured in the southern town of Blida after an explosion from war remnants went off nearby, Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced Thursday.

The ministry urged residents in towns and villages previously targeted during Israeli strikes to exercise extreme caution and avoid approaching suspicious objects. 

It also called on citizens to immediately alert security authorities if they spot any potential explosives.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Blida

Explosion

Health Ministry

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
LBCI Previous

