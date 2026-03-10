News
Israeli FM: We are not seeking an endless war
Middle East News
10-03-2026 | 10:42
Israeli FM: We are not seeking an endless war
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Tuesday that Israel is not seeking an endless war with Iran and will coordinate with the United States on the timing of ending the conflict, which has entered its 11th day.
Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, Sa'ar said: “We will consult with our American friends when we see that the time is right. We are not engaged in an endless war,” declining to specify when the war might end.
Reuters
