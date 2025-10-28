News
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 10:05
According to LBCI's sources, the Lebanese Army Intelligence has detained several suspects in connection with the killing of young man Elio Abi Hanna.
The individuals were apprehended at the Shatila checkpoint and handed over to the intelligence branch for investigation.
