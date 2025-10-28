LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

According to LBCI's sources, the Lebanese Army Intelligence has detained several suspects in connection with the killing of young man Elio Abi Hanna. 

The individuals were apprehended at the Shatila checkpoint and handed over to the intelligence branch for investigation.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Lebanese

Army

Intelligence

Suspects

Elio Abi Hanna

Murder

Case

LBCI Next
European Union condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Army Commander highlights Israeli violations, UNIFIL cooperation in monthly disarmament report

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Lebanon's fuel prices updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More