Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05-11-2025 | 05:00
0
min
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike on a car traveling along the Borj Rahhal–Aabbasiyyeh highway in southern Lebanon killed one person and injured another, the National News Agency reported.
The attack triggered panic among students in nearby schools, prompting parents to rush to retrieve their children and take them home.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrike
Southern Lebanon
