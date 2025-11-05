Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
05-11-2025 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on a car traveling along the Borj Rahhal–Aabbasiyyeh highway in southern Lebanon killed one person and injured another, the National News Agency reported.

The attack triggered panic among students in nearby schools, prompting parents to rush to retrieve their children and take them home.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Southern Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-26

Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-02

Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations

LBCI
World News
00:38

US kills two men in another strike on suspected drug vessel, Hegseth says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Lebanon's Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on Deir Aames in Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:38

Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Gaza hospital says received 15 Palestinian bodies under ceasefire exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute

LBCI
World News
13:53

White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More