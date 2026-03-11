Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company

World News
11-03-2026 | 12:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company

An Iran-linked hacking group claimed responsibility Wednesday for a sweeping cyberattack on U.S. medical technology giant Stryker, saying it had wiped more than 200,000 systems and extracted 50 terabytes of data in retaliation for military strikes on Iran.

"Our major cyber operation has been executed with complete success," Handala said in a statement, describing the attack as retaliation for what it called "the brutal attack on the Minab school" and for "ongoing cyber assaults against the infrastructure of the Axis of Resistance."

The outages began shortly after 0400GMT on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Remote Windows devices -- including laptops and mobile phones connected to Stryker's networks -- were remotely wiped.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Hacking

Cyberattack

Strikes

LBCI Next
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
US military warns of possible strikes on Iran's civilian ports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

At least two killed in attack on Iraq base: Pro-Iran group sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Iraqi pro-Iran group threatens imminent attacks on US bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israeli aerospace company

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:39

Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran

LBCI
World News
16:54

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

LBCI
World News
13:17

Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President

LBCI
World News
13:12

Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in

LBCI
Middle East News
18:23

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say carried out 'integrated' missile attack with Hezbollah on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More