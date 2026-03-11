Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company

An Iran-linked hacking group claimed responsibility Wednesday for a sweeping cyberattack on U.S. medical technology giant Stryker, saying it had wiped more than 200,000 systems and extracted 50 terabytes of data in retaliation for military strikes on Iran.



"Our major cyber operation has been executed with complete success," Handala said in a statement, describing the attack as retaliation for what it called "the brutal attack on the Minab school" and for "ongoing cyber assaults against the infrastructure of the Axis of Resistance."



The outages began shortly after 0400GMT on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Remote Windows devices -- including laptops and mobile phones connected to Stryker's networks -- were remotely wiped.



AFP



