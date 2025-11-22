News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
US praises Lebanon's "brave steps" toward a brighter future on Independence Day
Lebanon News
22-11-2025 | 06:46
US praises Lebanon's "brave steps" toward a brighter future on Independence Day
The U.S. Department of State said the Lebanese government has taken “brave steps this year to advance a brighter future for the Lebanese people.”
In a statement marking Lebanon’s Independence Day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that the United States will continue to stand by Lebanon and work with it to strengthen stability and economic prosperity both within the country and across the region.
Lebanon News
US
Lebanon
Independence Day
Marco Rubio
