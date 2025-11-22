US praises Lebanon's "brave steps" toward a brighter future on Independence Day

US praises Lebanon's "brave steps" toward a brighter future on Independence Day

The U.S. Department of State said the Lebanese government has taken “brave steps this year to advance a brighter future for the Lebanese people.”

In a statement marking Lebanon’s Independence Day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that the United States will continue to stand by Lebanon and work with it to strengthen stability and economic prosperity both within the country and across the region.

