Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel's military offensive against Iran was "not done yet", saying the operation was degrading Iran's clerical leadership.



"Our aspiration is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it depends on them. But there is no doubt that with the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones -- and we are not done yet," Netanyahu said during a visit to the National Health Command Centre on Monday night, according to a statement published Tuesday.



AFP