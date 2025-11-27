LBCI sources: Syrian refugees continue individual returns through Masnaa crossing

Lebanon News
27-11-2025 | 03:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Syrian refugees continue individual returns through Masnaa crossing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Syrian refugees continue individual returns through Masnaa crossing

The individual return of Syrian refugees to their home country through the Masnaa border crossing has continued steadily, according to LBCI sources.

Data from the crossing indicates that between 600 and 650 Syrian refugees are departing daily toward Syrian territory, marking a notable uptick in movement back across the border.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Syrian

Refugees

Masnaa

Crossing

LBCI Next
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-11

MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-12

Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Lebanese FM, EU Ambassador discuss Syrian refugee returns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges dialogue across Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

UK police arrest three on suspicion of Russia-related spying

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Pope Leo flies to Turkey on closely watched first overseas trip

LBCI
World News
06:54

France's Macron unveils voluntary military service amid 'accelerating threats'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
World News
15:15

Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More