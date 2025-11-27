Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-11-2025 | 08:25
High views
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon

The Israeli military said it had carried out a series of strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the latest despite the year-old ceasefire.

The military "struck and dismantled Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement, adding that it hit "several launch sites where Hezbollah weapons were stored" and "military posts" used by the group.

AFP

