Iran clashes during protests kill two people, wound 30
Middle East News
07-01-2026 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran clashes during protests kill two people, wound 30
Clashes in southwest Iran on Wednesday killed two people and wounded 30, the Fars news agency said on the 11th day of a wave of protests in the Islamic Republic.
Fars reported that shopkeepers were protesting in Lordergan when "rioters began throwing stones at the police."
"Among them, there were individuals with military and hunting weapons who suddenly opened fire on the police," Fars added, without specifying whether those killed were police officers or protesters.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Clashes
Protests
Next
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
Syrian army begins shelling Aleppo Kurdish areas: AFP correspondent
Previous
