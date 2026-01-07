Iran clashes during protests kill two people, wound 30

Clashes in southwest Iran on Wednesday killed two people and wounded 30, the Fars news agency said on the 11th day of a wave of protests in the Islamic Republic.



Fars reported that shopkeepers were protesting in Lordergan when "rioters began throwing stones at the police."



"Among them, there were individuals with military and hunting weapons who suddenly opened fire on the police," Fars added, without specifying whether those killed were police officers or protesters.



AFP



