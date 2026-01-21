Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

21-01-2026 | 08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning on X to residents of several villages in south Lebanon, including Qennarit, Kfour (Nabatieh district) and Jarjouaa, calling on civilians to evacuate specific areas ahead of expected strikes.

According to the statement, the Israeli army said it would “in the near term” target what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure, claiming the strikes were aimed at preventing attempts to rebuild the group’s activities in the area.

Adraee urged residents located in buildings marked in red on accompanying maps, as well as nearby structures, to evacuate immediately and move at least 300 meters away, warning that remaining in those locations would put their lives at risk.
 
 
 

