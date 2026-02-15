Rubio: US satisfied with overall 'trajectory' in Syria

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the United States is pleased with the "trajectory" in Syria amid talks with Kurdish minority groups, despite troubles.



"There's been some days that have been very concerning, but we like the trajectory," Rubio said while in Bratislava. "We have to keep it on that trajectory. We've got good agreements in place."



Rubio added, however, that a deal between Syrian authorities and the Kurdish minority must now be implemented, which he acknowledged is "not going to be easy."



AFP



