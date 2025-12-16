Beirut court approves release of former minister Amin Salam on bail, sources say

16-12-2025 | 06:11
Beirut court approves release of former minister Amin Salam on bail, sources say
Beirut court approves release of former minister Amin Salam on bail, sources say

Sources told LBCI that Beirut’s indictment chamber has approved the release of former minister Amin Salam on bail of LBP 9 billion. He will also be prohibited from traveling abroad, following the expiration of the legally mandated detention period set by the investigating judge.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Amin Salam

Bail

