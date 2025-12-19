LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism

Lebanon News
19-12-2025 | 10:06
High views
LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism
LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism

Sources familiar with the matter told LBCI that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s upcoming speech will address the draft law on the financial gap.

The sources said Salam will explain to the Lebanese public the mechanism agreed upon to recover bank deposits, which resulted from consultations between the prime minister, the ministers of finance and economy, and the governor of the Banque du Liban.

The mechanism is expected to be discussed by the Cabinet next week.
 

