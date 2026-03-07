News
Hezbollah warns residents in Israel's north to evacuate
Middle East News
07-03-2026 | 07:19
Hezbollah warns residents in Israel's north to evacuate
Hezbollah on Saturday warned residents of a northern Israeli city near the border with Lebanon to evacuate and head south.
Hezbollah did not specify what action, if any, it planned to take against the city, which lies only a few kilometers from the border.
"Warning. All residents of Kiryat Shmona are asked to evacuate immediately. Head south," it said in a statement.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Residents
Israel
Evacuation
Next
UAE says intercepted 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones
Trump says Iran 'will be hit very hard,' threatens to expand targets
Previous
