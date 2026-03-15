Lebanon says 850 killed in two weeks of Israel-Hezbollah war

Lebanon News
15-03-2026 | 09:56
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Lebanon says 850 killed in two weeks of Israel-Hezbollah war
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Lebanon says 850 killed in two weeks of Israel-Hezbollah war

Lebanon's health ministry said on Sunday that Israeli attacks have killed 850 people in the country during two weeks of war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ministry statement said the toll included 66 women, 107 children and 32 health workers, with 2,105 other people wounded.



AFP
 

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