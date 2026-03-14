'No French plan' to stop war in Lebanon: Foreign ministry

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14-03-2026 | 16:11
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&#39;No French plan&#39; to stop war in Lebanon: Foreign ministry
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'No French plan' to stop war in Lebanon: Foreign ministry

France's foreign ministry said Saturday there was "no French plan" to stop the fighting in Lebanon between Israeli forces and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

"France has supported the Lebanese authorities' openness to direct talks with Israel and has offered to facilitate them," said a ministry statement sent to AFP.

"But it is for the parties, and only the parties, to set the agenda for these talks," it added.
 
AFP
 

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