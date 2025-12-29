Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties

Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Youssef Rajji received Yasser Abbas, special representative of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accompanied by Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Al-Asaad, in a holiday courtesy visit, the Foreign Ministry said.



The meeting provided an opportunity to review Lebanese-Palestinian relations, discuss the situation in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, and exchange views on developments in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip amid ongoing regional tensions.



In a separate meeting, Rajji met with Ivonne Baki, an Ecuadorian diplomat of Lebanese origin, who briefed him on her potential candidacy for the post of United Nations secretary-general and requested Lebanon's support for her bid, according to the ministry.