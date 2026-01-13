UAE: Trump’s announcement on tariffs against countries dealing with Iran remains unclear

13-01-2026
UAE: Trump’s announcement on tariffs against countries dealing with Iran remains unclear
UAE: Trump’s announcement on tariffs against countries dealing with Iran remains unclear

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Tuesday that it remains unclear how U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on imposing tariffs on countries that conduct trade with Iran would be implemented, and whether it would affect food imports.

Reuters

