President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
21-01-2026 | 06:45
President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections
President Joseph Aoun told the heads and members of the consular corps: “We rely on you to convey the true picture of Lebanon, not the one that some seek to distort or misrepresent.”
He emphasized that “parliamentary elections must be held on schedule, as they reinforce our credibility abroad. They are an integral part of the reform process, and reforms cannot be selective.”
For his part, Consul General Joseph Habib said: “We pledge to work with full dedication and commitment to serve Lebanon and its institutions, and we affirm our readiness to cooperate with you in all matters that strengthen Lebanon’s international presence and promote the welfare of its people.”
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Saudi ambassador reaffirms Kingdom's support for Lebanon and government policy in talks with FM Rajji
Previous
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-20
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
2026-01-20
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
0
Lebanon News
04:40
Saudi ambassador reaffirms Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and government policy in talks with FM Rajji
Lebanon News
04:40
Saudi ambassador reaffirms Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and government policy in talks with FM Rajji
0
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
0
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-30
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
Lebanon News
2025-10-30
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
0
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
2
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
3
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
5
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
6
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
7
World News
10:26
Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director
World News
10:26
Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director
8
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
