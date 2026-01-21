President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections

Lebanon News
21-01-2026 | 06:45
High views
President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections
0min
President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections

President Joseph Aoun told the heads and members of the consular corps: “We rely on you to convey the true picture of Lebanon, not the one that some seek to distort or misrepresent.”

He emphasized that “parliamentary elections must be held on schedule, as they reinforce our credibility abroad. They are an integral part of the reform process, and reforms cannot be selective.”

For his part, Consul General Joseph Habib said: “We pledge to work with full dedication and commitment to serve Lebanon and its institutions, and we affirm our readiness to cooperate with you in all matters that strengthen Lebanon’s international presence and promote the welfare of its people.”



Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Saudi ambassador reaffirms Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and government policy in talks with FM Rajji
