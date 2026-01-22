Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Lebanon News
22-01-2026 | 12:36
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Gunfire was heard, and two grenades were thrown in the vegetable market area of the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp on Thursday. 

No immediate reports of casualties were available.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Gunfire

Ain al-Hilweh

On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
Radulovic sacked as Lebanon coach
