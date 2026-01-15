News
Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention
News Bulletin Reports
15-01-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Beirut Port's long history as a cornerstone of Lebanon's trade and economy was on display as U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa toured its facilities, reviewing newly introduced security and customs-control measures.
In the port's archives department, Issa was shown historical records and photographs documenting the port's role over the decades. A Lebanese American, Issa was briefed on the port's past and present importance to the country’s commercial life.
While several officials have visited the port in recent months, the visit by the U.S. Ambassador carried particular significance amid heightened international focus on governance and reform in Lebanon.
A key feature of the tour was a newly installed high-capacity cargo scanner, designed to strengthen oversight and modernize operations. Images generated by the scanner are transmitted to customs authorities for inspection and cross-checking against shipping declarations. Under the new system, Lebanese Army intelligence will also operate a control room allowing access to scanner results and, in coordination with customs, to customs data when suspicions arise.
Officials said the scanners serve three main purposes.
The first is security, aimed at preventing the smuggling of prohibited goods, particularly weapons. The technology can penetrate container walls and metal layers of up to 35 centimeters. A second objective is curbing customs evasion by improving the accuracy of inspections. The third is to accelerate port operations, with the new scanner capable of screening up to 100 containers per hour, compared with the previous system's capacity of about 40 containers per day.
According to officials accompanying the tour, the improvements left a positive impression on Issa, who noted that the upgrades would help bring Beirut Port in line with international operating standards. He said his visits to public facilities are intended to assess Lebanon's needs and explore ways the United States can assist.
During the tour, Issa also linked international support, including any prospective conference to support the Lebanese Army, to progress on reforms, underscoring a message repeatedly delivered by donor countries.
Beirut Port, now 139 years old, has become a focal point of Lebanon's reform agenda. Its management says it is working to reposition the port as a regional hub under a clear modernization strategy, part of a broader effort to restore confidence in state institutions.
The reform path at the port reflects a wider test facing the country, as international partners and donors watch closely for tangible signs that the state is asserting effective security oversight and administrative control.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Security
Upgrades
Beirut
Port
Modernization
US
Attention
Ambassador
Michel Issa
Reforms
