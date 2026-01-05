Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'

05-01-2026 | 05:13
Iran judiciary chief says &#39;no leniency&#39; towards &#39;rioters&#39;
Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'

Iran will offer no leniency to "rioters,” though people have the right to demonstrate, the head of the judiciary said on Monday, following more than a week of protests.

"I instruct the attorney general and prosecutors across the country to act in accordance with the law and with resolve against the rioters and those who support them... and to show no leniency or indulgence," Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, according to the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

AFP

