21 Tripoli buildings evacuated as Lebanon ramps up social and health support for families

The media office of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in a statement that, in line with Salam’s directives, field and administrative measures are ongoing under a comprehensive plan aimed at safeguarding public safety and ensuring the necessary social, health, and engineering response.



As of Feb. 16, authorities have evacuated 21 structurally damaged buildings in Tripoli, with families leaving the affected properties. Temporary shelter has been secured for all families who requested it, totaling 64 families. Reinforcement work has also begun on nine buildings deemed structurally repairable, in accordance with technical reports.



The statement added that all affected families have been enrolled in the Aman program at the Ministry of Social Affairs to ensure continued social support, as well as in the health coverage program at the Ministry of Public Health. It said all relevant authorities are maintaining daily follow-up to ensure the swift and accurate implementation of these measures.