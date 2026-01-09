Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is keen to develop relations with Lebanon across various fields during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



Araghchi expressed hope that a meeting of the joint Iranian-Lebanese economic committee could be held as soon as possible, either in Tehran or Beirut. He said the proposal follows an understanding reached with Lebanon's minister of economy and trade and aims to facilitate trade and economic exchanges between the two countries.



During the meeting, Araghchi outlined Iran's principled positions on bilateral Iranian-Lebanese relations and regional developments. He stressed Iran's continued respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.



President Aoun welcomed the development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation in various sectors, particularly economic and trade ties.



Aoun also described Iran's role as pivotal in supporting regional stability, the statement said.