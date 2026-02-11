Egypt appoints new defense minister: Statement

Egypt appointed General Ashraf Salem Zaher Mansour as its new defense minister, a presidency statement said on Wednesday, as part of a relatively limited cabinet reshuffle.



Mansour, who was the Commandant of the Egyptian Military Academy, replaced General Abdel Majeed Saqr, who has only been the country's defense minister since July 2024.



The lower house of the Egyptian parliament, the House of Representatives, approved the cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, according to state media, however Mansour's appointment was not announced at that time.







Reuters